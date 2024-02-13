Presentation today at 12:00

The long-awaited day of the presentation has arrived Ferrari. The Scuderia di Maranello has scheduled an appointment at midday for a virtual presentation which differs from what happened a year ago when the Prancing Horse opened the doors of Fiorano for an event in grand style.

The SF-24 will have an obviously red livery with white and yellow lines which will 'erode' the color space to black compared to the SF-23, a choice already highlighted by the suits, the Scuderia's 2024 team kit and also by the preview relating to the 'stickering' of the numbers.

According to today's edition of The Corriere dello Sport the Ferrari SF-24 during the winter he gained half a second compared to the performance at the end of 2024 (with the simulator 'calibrated' on the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona) it will be longer and will have a shorter gearbox which will allow the already announced 'revolution' at the rear. The bellies will be Red Bull style, but some changes will be hidden until next week's tests, with other 'updates' that could only debut during the race weekend. Digital presentation aside, today the SF-24 will travel 15 km in Fiorano, tomorrow, instead, 200.