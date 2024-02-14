Capelli awaits any market shocks on the technical side

“From the complexity of the spaces in the fund it is clear that it is a new project. Let's not forget that according to the new rules this is a single-seater that will have to last for two seasons and we can glimpse a new choice.”. So the engineer Giancarlo Bruno – among the guests of the talk show 'Dream wheels' held yesterday on the occasion of the presentation of the Ferrari SF-24 – expressed his first feelings after the Maranello Scuderia finally unveiled the new single-seater which will be entrusted to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with the latter aware of having reached the last season in red before leaving the cockpit to Lewis Hamilton.

After insisting on an aerodynamic concept – and on the same chassis – in the two-year period 2022-2023 Ferrari decided to change course, but maintaining the pull-rod suspension at the rear unlike its direct competitors. The SF-24 is the first Ferrari born under Vasseur's management, who however rightly reiterated last summer that every new single-seater has the work of the previous decade in its DNA. Starting immediately with convincing performances is very important for Ferrari, especially to definitively convince top technicians who could 'follow' Lewis Hamilton's example in view of 2025 (even if, considering the gardening leave, the time hands move closer to 2026 , the year in which F1 will change the technical regulations).

Ivan Capelliin turn among the guests of the event, placed emphasis on this theme: “The elements of evaluation are very few, such an aseptic choice, based on a few seconds, is surprising, on the other hand this is what also happened with Aston Martin and I believe that this is the new line of communication. We are linked to a different phase of motoring, with different budgets and values, with today Ferrari has decidedly steered towards the future, we will see if after Hamilton's announcement there will also be other sensational ones in the technical sector”. The bombastic names associated with Ferrari are those of Red Bull mainstays Adrian Newey and Pierre Waché.