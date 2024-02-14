The Ferrari SF-24 is not revolutionary

A video of just 100 seconds in which the Founder Enzo Ferrari recalls that “the most important success is the one I have yet to achieve” and then a few laps on the track at Fiorano with Carlos Sainz leading the way, a nice gesture given that the Spaniard will say goodbye at the end of the season to make room for Lewis Hamilton. Compared to 2023, when CEO Benedetto Vigna made bombastic statements and when Fiorano also hosted several fans in a grand presentation, Ferrari has decided to keep a low profilea sober launch in the belief that the track will then do the talking.

However, as always, the overflowing affection of the fans who brought the enormous Ferrari 'red heart' in front of the Sports Management and then crowded onto the 'Bridge of Sighs' which overlooks the Fiorano circuit so as not to miss the first km of the SF- 24. Which, although it has been 95% redesigned, is not a revolutionary car. “There is, apparently, a shorter nose, a revision of the sides, a non-marginal intervention on the suspensions. It's not a copy of Red Bull, it couldn't be: the objective, banal, is escape the deadly transition year syndrome – writes Leo Turrini in today's edition of Il Resto del Carlino – it takes the courage of a lion to imagine that the SF24 can quickly interrupt Red Bull's dictatorship. On the other hand, I think I know that John Elkann, the president of the Prancing Horse, is interested in creating the conditions that allow Ferrari to become competitive again immediately, to then be attractive and seductive for the top drivers and engineers who make the difference.”

“The main differences compared to last year's car concern the rear part, in the name of aerodynamic development and to better manage the flows in the most profitable way – we read in the columns of Republic in the report by Paolo Rossi who underlines how 2024 is the first real year in which Vasseur's work can be evaluated – it's his machine, the SF-24. Vasseur put his face to it, revolutionized the organizational structure. He certainly knows how a shock wave (the Hamilton operation) is produced, and he accepts the consequences”.

A year ago, Leclerc had had bad sensations right from the first laps at Fiorano, yesterday things went better. Ferrari must start off on the right foot immediately, also to convince the aforementioned top technicians who may be tempted to join Maranello's cause, but not yet decided to pack their bags: “Ferrari in the predictions starts as the second force behind Red Bull, but ahead of Mercedes, forced to keep a cumbersome figure like Hamilton at home separately, and over a still young McLaren. The first verdicts are expected at the tests and at the first GP. According to Leclerc we will have to wait at least three races. Will be. In 2023, one ride was enough to ruin the festive atmosphere. Ferrari can no longer afford an uphill season”the conclusion of the article in La Stampa signed by Stefano Mancini.