Remove the veils from the Ferrari SF-24

Here we are: the presentation of the Ferrari SF-24 is underway, follow it live with us in the box below or on the official website of the Scuderia di Maranello or on the Prancing Horse YouTube channel.

In addition to the digital presentation, in the afternoon Drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, technical directors Enrico Cardile (chassis) and Enrico Gualtieri (power unit) and team principal Frederic Vasseur will be available to journalists at the press conference.

Furthermore, today the filming day 'short', the 15 km one corresponding to 5-6 laps of the circuit owned by Ferrari. Tomorrow, however, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are expected to cover 200 kilometres, those foreseen by the new regulation relating to filming days, a distance doubled compared to last season. On FormulaPassion.it you will find all the statements and images of the new Ferrari on the track and in the studio.