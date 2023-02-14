On Valentine’s Day the Ferrari wanted to give a gift to all lovers of the red, presenting to the public the car that will take to the track this 2023 season in an attempt to interrupt that abstinence from world titles that has lasted from the two-year period 2007-2008. After the second place conquered last year both among the Drivers, with Charles Leclerc, and in the Constructors’ classification, there is only one step left to climb; the last, the most difficult. The tool to try will be there new SF-23, which will have the task of confirming the speed and competitiveness of its F1-75 ancestor, with the addition, however, of greater reliability and better development during the year. Waiting to see the latest addition to the Maranello team unveiled in front of the cameras and then on the Fiorano track, the CEO of the Cavallino Benedict Vigna he baptized it with words that are already destined to make enthusiasts dream. The SF-23 has in fact been defined as a “single-seater that will have no precedent in terms of speed“. Now the hope is that this first analysis will immediately find confirmation on the track, starting from the tests of 23-25 ​​February in Bahrain, when the first real comparison on the asphalt will take place between the new red arrow and its direct rivals, on all Mercedes and Red Bull.





