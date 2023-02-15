The presentation of Ferrari SF-23 has generated so much enthusiasm in the fans of little horse scattered all over the world, and especially in the hearts of those who were physically present near the Fiorano track to witness the first laps of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. They are the two official drivers who will take part in the 2023 world championship, but during the presentation show of the new single-seater there was no lack of applause for the two drivers who will alternate the role of third driver in view of the upcoming championship: Antonio Giovinazziwho will also participate in the WEC championship at the wheel of the Ferrari 499P, e Robert Schwartzman.

The development driver was also present with them on the stage set up in front of the main grandstand of the circuit Red, David Rigontogether with the two new entries of the Ferrari Driver Academy such as Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels. However, the statements came above all from the former Alfa Romeo driver, who thus expressed all his emotions: “Six years have passed since the first presentation here at Fiorano, and it’s always special to see the new car, especially here – commented Giovinazzi – now we’ll see how it goes, but my thanks go above all to the fans, because without them we would be nothing. This will be the first time we’ve seen the car on the track, as we’ve only tested it in the simulator so far. Then next week we will move to Bahrain, and we really hope that everything will go well. For me it is always a thrill to be here at Fiorano. I remember the first time I drove a Ferrari F1 here in 2017, as well as the first presentation here that season. Wearing these colors with the Cavallino symbol has always been special”.

Words that have been added to those of Shwartzman, promoted by the Maranello Academy to third driver: “Taking on a new role is a very interesting challenge – commented the 23-year-old Russian-Israeli – there are a lot of new things that I will be tackling with the team, I will be traveling a lot with the team and I am looking forward to participating in a first free practice session at the wheel of the SF-23″.