Charles Leclerc was the first to take the Ferrari SF-23 onto the track at the Fiorano circuit in front of a large crowd brimming with passion. The Monegasque driver won the coin toss and therefore lapped first completing only two laps compared to the three that Sainz was entitled to in the total calculation of the 15 km available today in a shakedown that was a tasty appetizer of the filming day that will have place instead tomorrow contemplating a wider mileage (100km). Below are the images relating to the run performed by Carlos Sainz who was thus able to savor the first sensations behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF23.





