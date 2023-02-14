The wait is – almost – over. In a few hours there Ferrari will officially present the SF-23, the 2023 single-seater with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go in search of one or more titles that Maranello has been missing since 2008 (the Constructors’ World Championship) and 2007 (the Drivers’ title) respectively. A very long fast and to break it the top management of the Prancing Horse tried to give a change of pace to the Scuderia which since 9 January is no longer led by Mattia Binotto, whose role as team principal and managing director of the Ferrari Scuderia has been interrupted one year in advance of the contract binding Binotto to Ferrari.

In place of Binotto, the chairman John Elkann and the managing director Benedetto Vigna have chosen Frederic Vasseur, awarded the position of team principal and general manager. Obviously the SF-23 that will be unveiled today is the daughter of the technical organization that conceived the F1-75, a car that collected pole positions in 2022, obtaining four victories (success in F1 had been missing for Ferrari since 2019). The single-seater that will be presented today will be lighter and more efficient from an aerodynamic point of view, but the real factor called to make the difference is linked to thereliability of the power unit.

The engine built in Maranello in view of the power unit freeze in 2022 at the start of the season impressed in terms of power and performance, but reliability problems forced Ferrari to reduce the power delivered this season, a necessary step backwards to preserve the integrity of the drive units that robbed Leclerc and Sainz of precious horsepower in the fight against the Red Bulls and the ‘comeback’ Mercedes in the final part of the season. “We have clear where we need to intervene”Binotto had declared in 2022 in relation to what was the weak point of the Ferrari power units, which are credited with 30 horses more in 2023 after the ‘cures’ made during the winter.

The data that emerged from the simulator relating to the SF-23 are more than promising, but the simulation a year ago already deluded Mercedes, convinced that they had in the W13 a weapon with what it takes to outperform the competition. Today, in addition to the presentation, a first is planned filming day at Fiorano of 15 km, an encore is scheduled for tomorrow and will be longer than today’s first taste. The ‘passion driven’ event in which Ferrari will unveil the SF-23 will begin today at 11:25, so see you soon to experience ‘Ferrari-day’ together through the live written report of the day which will record the baptism – also on the track – of the Ferrari SF-23.