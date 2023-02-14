On the trail of Fiorano to Maranello the new one has been officially presented Ferrari SF-23the Prancing Horse single-seater for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, which kicks off on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This is car number sixty-nine built by Ferrari for the highest automotive category. Bringing the Rossa to the track in the 2023 season is the confirmed pair of riders composed of Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz Jr.

Let’s find out what the red F1 looks like, aiming to bring the World Title which in Maranello has been missing since 2007when it was to conquer him Kimi Raikkonen.

Ferrari F1 2023, the livery of the new SF-23

There SF-23 and the single seater built by Scuderia Ferrari for the season 2023 of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Sainz, Vasseur and Leclerc together with the Ferrari SF-23 2023

The car, developed according to the technical regulation 2023has a livery that features various inserts in carbonthe logo with the “long Effe” on the rear wing and a Red all new, created by Ferrari Design for both official cars competing in a world championship.

Ferrari SF-23 F1 2023

On the Formula 1 car will be in matte versionwhile it is shiny on the 499P, the Hypercar engaged in endurance competitions. Immediately after the presentation the new Ferrari took to the track at Fioranocovering its first kilometres, as has not happened since 2017.

Ferrari SF-23, technical characteristics

The new Ferrari F1 2023 SF-23 from a design point of view it is an evolution of last year’s one F1-75, even if in reality, they explain from Maranello, it has been completely redesigned. From an aerodynamic point of view, the vertical downforce has been increased, to further adapt to the new regulation and obtain the desired balancing characteristics.

Ferrari SF-23 front wing

Even the suspensions they have been redesigned to support aerodynamics and increase the range of adjustments that can be made to the car on the track.

The most noticeable changes are in the area of front suspensioni where the technicians switched to a low tie rod. The front wing is also different, as is the construction of the nose, while the bodywork is a more extreme version of what we saw last season.

Side view of the Ferrari SF-23

Under the bonnet the Power Units frozen in 2022, including fluids, oil and fuel and the only modifications allowed were those related to thereliability.

To solve the fragility problems of 2022, Ferrari technicians focused on the internal combustion engine and on the electric ones, trying to capitalize on the experience gained on the track last season by examining all the data and signs of weakness of the components used.

Ferrari SF-23 on track at Fiorano

Therefore, the assembly procedureswith the work that involved all areas, from design to experimentation.

Ferrari SF-23 F1 data sheet

Ferrari 2023 F1 engine

power units 066/10 Displacement 1,600 cc Maximum rotation speed 15,000 Supercharging Single turbo Gasoline flow 100kg/hr max Race petrol quantity 100kgs Configuration V6 90° Bore 80mm Race 53mm valves 4 per cylinder Direct injection, max 500 bars Maximum power 1,035hp with PU spec 2 Electrical system and control units Marelli Corse Ferrari F1 engine technical characteristics power unit

F1 electric motor ERS system

Configuration Hybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators Battery pack Li-ion batteries, minimum weight 20kg Maximum energy allowed 4 MJ (1.1111 kWh) per revolution MGU-K maximum power 120kW (163hp) Electric traction motor maximum rotation speed (MGU-K) 50,000 rpm Maximum rotation speed energy recovery from the turbine (MGU-H) 125,000 rpm Electric traction motor type brushless three-phase synchronous motor ERS Electric power unit F1 Ferrari 2022

Ferrari F1 single seater 2023 technical characteristics

Total weight with water, oil and pilot 795kg Chassis made of carbon fiber honeycomb composite material with halo protection for the cockpit. Carbon fiber bodywork and seat Rear differential hydraulically controlled Brakes self-ventilating Brembo carbon disc brakes (front and rear) and electronic control system on the rear brakes Exchange longitudinal Ferrari 8-speed plus rear Front suspension strut (push-rod pattern) Rear suspension pull rod Front and rear wheels 18″ Traction rear Reservoir 110kg F1 Ferrari 2023 single-seater features

Photo new Ferrari SF-23

