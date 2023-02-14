There Ferrari through a magnificent event to say the least, today presented the SF-23, the car with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will go in search of a title that has eluded the Maranello team for too long. The F1-75 in 2022 had started by dominating the season, then the reliability of the power unit and the growth of Red Bull transformed a duel in which the Reds seemed to have a clear advantage into an ‘easy’ victory for the Milton Keynes team in both the rankings. The design foundations of the F1-75, however, were decidedly successful and it is no coincidence that the SF-23 has in no way disavowed its ‘sister’ 2022 by working on the details in which technical gaps have emerged.

The manager of the chassis area, Henry Cardilesummed up the work done at the chassis and aerodynamic level on the Ferrari SF-23 as follows: “From a design point of view, our 2023 car is an evolution of last year’s, even if in reality it has been completely redesigned. From an aerodynamic point of view, we have increased the vertical downforce, to further adapt to the new regulations and obtain the desired balance characteristics. The suspension has also been redesigned to support aerodynamics and increase the range of adjustments that can be made to the car on the track. The most noticeable changes are in the front suspension area where we’ve switched to a low-hanging linkage. The front wing is also different, as is the construction of the nose, while the bodywork is a more extreme version of what we saw last season”.