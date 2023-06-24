After Ferrari’s victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there was no shortage of comments comparing the WEC team with the Formula 1 team, highlighting their different results. However, the comparison is somewhat ungenerous, not only because Frederic Vasseur finds himself managing a group of 2,000 employees, against the approximately 120 coordinated by Antonello Coletta. In fact, the 499P of Le Mans was born from a different technical regulation, with other design goals. The different technical context, however, is a useful opportunity to highlight those areas on which Ferrari with open wheels is working to get closer to the top. The comparison helps to understand the flaws of the SF-23, which Enrico Cardile’s technical department is trying to correct.

When the load is not the goal

The technical regulation of the Hypercars for the WEC differs from that of Formula 1 in many respects, but with a substantial difference. The designers of the endurance prototypes are not looking for minimum resistance or maximum aerodynamic load, these being limited by the organisers. The main objective of the design therefore is not to excessively increase the load. On the contrary, an attempt is made to keep it, in all conditions, as close as possible to the permitted limit value. Explain to FormulaPassion the engineer Ferdinando Cannizzo, among those in charge of the Ferrari 499P project: “Il load and aerodynamic drag limit are regulated, but not the sensitivity of these parameters to heights from the ground. I can assure you that these aspects make the difference”.

The downforce released by the bottom of a racing car is not constant. In addition to speed, this changes according to how close the car gets to the ground while travelling, varying not only the height from the ground, but also the inclination of the underbody with respect to the ground. Among the main movements, those of roll and pitch stand out, i.e. the lateral and forward rotations of the chassis when cornering and braking respectively. Also not to be overlooked is the sensitivity to yaw, the “crossing” of the car with respect to the direction of travel. Thus there is a large number of possible combinations between heights from the ground, inclinations of the car body, incidence of the ailerons and so on. Together, the variation of these parameters outlines the aerodynamic mapthe range of all possible conditions to which correspond variations not only in aerodynamic load, but also in balance.

The 499P was therefore created to maintain the maximum permitted load and optimal balance in all driving conditions. Engineer Cannizzo explained at the presentation last October: “What matters is working on the shape of the aerodynamic map, to ensure that, with the same overall efficiency, it is possible to make good use of the aerodynamic load in all possible combinations, thus reducing the load losses as the set-up changes. We need to make the map aerodynamic as consistent as possible under all conditions of use, from slow to fast corners”.

Consistency and consistency

Racing under the Hypercar regulations shows how much difference constant grip and consistent balance can make for the same maximum downforce. However, the Formula 1 regulations do not set a limit to aerodynamic efficiency. So designers have to find a compromise between sensitivity to variations in height from the ground and the maximum load that can be released. An exercise for tightrope walkers, where balancing is also part of the equation.

The Ferrari SF-23 would seem to sin in this compromise. In terms of pure aerodynamic efficiency, the Rossa is not far from the best in the class, so much so that, with new tires and low fuel, in qualifying it manages to get close to the very first positions: “If we’re lacking something, it’s inconsistency in the race, over the course of a single lap and even from corner to corner”. spoke Vasseur on the eve of the Spanish Grand Prix. “Inconsistency” it is a recurring term in the declarations of Ferraristi, which can be interpreted with different nuances. in addition toinconstancy of pace in fact, in the race, it returns current the lack of consistency of the aerodynamic mapalso mentioned by the engineer Cannizzo in the context of 499P.

From the outside, the SF-23 looks like an unpredictable car, with imbalances between the mechanical balance at low speeds and the aerodynamic one at high mileage. The impression is that in the setting up of the 2023 project in Maranello maximum efficiency is given priority, however to the detriment of the consistency of the aerodynamic map. Now, seasonal development at Ferrari aims precisely at improving the car’s ability to express the same level of aerodynamic load in a wider range of conditions, heights from the ground, inclinations and so on. “We need to run the car in a better window. The first goal for us is not simply to add downforce, but to make the car more consistent.” announced Vasseur in Spain. Indeed, as Hypercar races show, it is possible to find a competitive advantage without increasing the maximum load level.

Hope Ferrari

The Ferrari 499P took several months to catch up with the Toyotas. In the first races of the 2023 WEC, the Prancing Horse Hypercar showed a similar tendency to the Formula 1 Reds: terribly fast in qualifying and struggling in the race. According to engineer Cannizzo, immediately finding competitiveness on the flying lap and then slowly replicating it in the race is part of the normal process of understanding a car: “Obviously it is easier to identify a single set-up with minimum weight, with little fuel, and be fast right away. That [l’essere veloci in qualifica, n.d.r.] he had given us confidence that the car was born well and we weren’t discouraged when we didn’t have the best set-up to make the car go fast in all racing conditions”.

Giving faith to the words of Cannizzo, the lack of constancy and consistency is therefore not necessarily a problem of concept. On the contrary, the 499P has slowly found its race pace by working only on set-ups, given that aerodynamic development in the WEC is severely limited. It should be emphasized that the Hypercar sporting regulations also allow for a certain number of private test sessions, facilitating the recovery work of those who are chasing. Therefore, if speed over the flying lap really is an indication of a car with good potential, it is understandable why Frederic Vasseur continues to show confidence in the chances of the SF-23: “Except in Jeddah, we have always been in a position to fight for pole position. We are now in a condition where it’s easier to find consistency than other potential. As soon as we solve this problem, I hope that starting from the front row will be enough to win.”