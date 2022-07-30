Leclerc-Verstappen defeated for the F1 world title

Charles Leclerc world champion of Formula 1 in 2022. Possible in light of the great delay by the pilot Ferrari towards Max Verstappen (53 points advantage for the champion of the Red Bull and 260 still to be assigned as of Hungarian GP)? The prophecy was pronounced by the same French talent as the Cavallino. Him to the world title of F1 believes it. He is sure that he will be able to bring back to Maranello with a trophy that has been missing since the days of Kimi Raikkonen and that the various Alonso And Vettel (who announced his retirement at the end of the year) have only touched.

Leclerc and the prophecy on the world comeback against Verstappen

“They’ll think I’m crazy but everything is still possible for me, there are still 10 races,” he said Charles Leclerc on the chances of becoming F1 world champion this year by catching up Max Verstappen – Obviously it is more difficult, but I will believe it until the end, there is still nothing defined, I have made my life more complicated this yes. However, despite being a mistake caused by being on the limit, our pace was very good. Mistakes happen, I look ahead and believe it as before. “And on his Ferrari, Leclerc he says: “It is definitely the most competitive car since I arrived in F1”. Now below with the Budapest GPthe Ferrari And Leclerc they must immediately reverse the route and recover points on the Red Bulls: On paper we have excellent chances on this track, let’s see if that will be the case. I like Hungary, maybe it’s not the best for overtaking, which are difficult, but qualifying counts and I’m very strong on Saturday this year, so I hope to take advantage of it. “

