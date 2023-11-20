The viewers at home are the biggest winners of the Las Vegas GP. Despite the dramatic organization, the race was entertaining to watch. There was actually another exciting battle for first place. The only question is whether that fight should happen at all. For the first time, Leclerc had a fast car without excessive tire wear. So how is it possible that Verstappen won anyway?

Verstappen immediately takes first place at the start, but that is not enough to knock Leclerc out of the field. The Ferrari can keep up with the Red Bull and Verstappen even receives a five-second penalty. This causes the Dutchman to enter the track among traffic. So it seems quite quickly that Leclerc will drive to first place again. A safety car throws a spanner in the works.

The reason why Verstappen won the Las Vegas GP

Due to a touch between Verstappen and Russell, a safety car is called in because the rubble has to be cleared from the track. Leclerc then takes first place with tires that are only five laps old. If he made a pit stop now and the Red Bulls didn’t, he would be third. Leclerc remains out on relatively young tires, which does not seem like a big risk at the time.

Verstappen and Pérez will change for new tires. The decision not to switch creates a new challenge for Leclerc: ‘The problem is that when you… [de banden] cools down during a safety car, it is extremely difficult to restart on used tires at these temperatures. And that’s where we lost the match,” the driver explains.

Leclerc cannot get his tires up to temperature

Leclerc is in the lead when the safety car is called and Verstappen is at number five. No matter what Leclerc tries, his rubber just won’t warm up. He almost drives his car into the wall while trying to get some temperature in the tires. After the safety car there are still 21 laps to go.

Pérez and Verstappen ask everything of their new tires while Leclerc is fiddling with his tires. Verstappen drives with ease to first place with new tires. So by causing a crash, Verstappen was still able to win the Las Vegas GP. Something that seemed hopeless due to qualifying, the damage to the car and the time penalty.