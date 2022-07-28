As a great lover of the world Ferrari and at the time his employee, Sebastian Vettel he took to the track in Budapest to personally test the F12 Berlinetta. The car, with a 740hp V12 engine, capable of going from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.1 seconds, from 0 to 200 km / h in 8.5, went into production in 2012.

The design of the F12 Berlinetta, the result of the collaboration between the Ferrari Style Center and Pininfarina, is based on the balance between maximum aerodynamic efficiency and the elegance of proportions, interpreting in an original and innovative way the canons of beauty typical of front-engined V12 Ferraris. It is a coupé with an aggressive and streamlined line that despite the compactness of the external dimensions offers a high level of comfort and habitability.

There is no lack of luxury: the Frau leather interiors combine refined details of high craftsmanship with the essential elements of sportiness. In the center of the dashboard, light and dry, the innovative aeronautical-inspired aerators made of carbon and aluminum alloy stand out. The spaces have been optimized to offer usability also thanks to the rear bench connected directly to the luggage compartment, the latter easily accessible from the tailgate. The centrality of the driver, a feature common to all Ferraris, is finally confirmed by the man-machine interface, with all the controls gathered around the driver.

The 6,262 cc 65 ° V12 engine mounted on the F12 Berlinetta achieves “performance and rpm never achieved before from a naturally aspirated 12-cylinder”, according to what the Maranello company communicated at the time of launch. The maximum power is 740 CV, the specific one of 118 CV / L and the torque 690 Nm. 80% of the latter is already available at 2500 rpm with an inexhaustible thrust up to the limiter at 8700 rpm. The engine is mated to the F1 dual-clutch gearbox featuring close-ratio ratios developed specifically for the performance of this car. Excellent weight / power ratio which stands at 2.1 kg / CV.