Ferrari links its name to a work of immense historical and artistic value for Italy and for the whole world. The fresco “Madonna with child, angels and St. Francis” by Cimabue, also known as “Majesty of Assisi”, will be the subject of a careful restoration entirely supported by the Maranello house. The conservative projectcurated by a Tecnireco team directed by the chief restorer of the Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi, Sergio Fusetti, in agreement with the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of Umbria, will begin next January and should last about a year.

Datable around 1285-1290, the work is situated in the northern transept of the lower church of the Basilica of San Francesco in Assisi. The fresco is famous for depicting, in addition to a monumental image of the Virgin enthroned, one of the oldest portraits of St. Francis, which according to tradition was executed on the basis of indications from those who had known him personally. A work from universal value which will continue to shine thanks to a delicate conservative project.

“Ferrari carries the name of Italy all over the world. An exceptional country, famous for its millenary artistic heritage. For Ferrari, which belongs to a world of luxury ever closer to that of art and culture, it is important to make a contribution to preserve a masterpiece that tells the value of this uniqueness. And that the teaching of humility of St. Francis hands down to us – commented Benedetto Vigna, the CEO of Ferrari – I strongly believe in corporate social responsibility which, thanks to the collaboration between public and private entities, can lead to significant results. Examples of this are our projects in the field of education, as well as health or environmental protection. And, with the project announced today with the friars of the Sacred Convent of Assisi, in the field of conservation of cultural heritage“.