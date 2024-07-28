Attempted fraud against Ferrari foiled by the Maranello car manufacturer itself. The technique used to try to deceive a Prancing Horse executive it was that of the deepfakeswhich thanks to Artificial Intelligence allows to replicate images and voices in real time. In this case, the voice of Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, protagonist without knowing it of a conversation with this very manager.

Attempted Scam on Ferrari

“Hey, did you hear about the big acquisition we’re about to make? Get ready, I might need you.”: this is the message signed Vigna received from manager. But he immediately sensed danger: the mobile number was not the usual one, as was the profile photo, even though it was an image of the CEO in an elegant suit in front of the Prancing Horse logo. But the conversationreports Repubblica on newsstands this morning citing Bloomberg, continues: other messages are sent to the manager, such as “the legal side has prepared the agreement to close the transaction”, “the market authorities and the Stock Exchange have already been informed”, “be ready and maximum discretion” and so on.

The manager’s decisive move

Is that it? That’s it. “The scam goes up a levelprecisely thanks to technology. The alleged-Vigna in fact calls the manager. He clarifies that the number is unusual because there is a need to talk away from prying ears, and that the deal has sensitive aspects for example regarding China – we read in the newspaper – However, the ‘mechanical’ manner and intonation arouse suspicion in the person on the other end of the phone. And here the stroke of genius strikes“. That is, to bring the conversation to an area that only the real Vigna and the manager in question could know. “Excuse me, Benedetto, but I have to be sure it’s you. What’s the book you recommended to me a few days ago?”the question asked by the manager.

An internal investigation has been opened

A question that never received an answer, since the phone call abruptly ended. In any case, Repubblica reports that Ferrari has already started a internal investigation to see things a little more clearly, and simply confirmed what happened without commenting further. “The moral of the story is that these episodes they are becoming frequentthey aim higher and higher and no company is safe anymore”concludes the newspaper.