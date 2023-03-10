Sanchez out

The disappointing result of the Bahrain GP has already had concrete consequences at Ferrari. Inside the GES, rumors about the torpedoing of David Sanchez were circulated throughout the dayoperational manager of the aerodynamics sector, which in fact would already have tendered his resignation. What is certainly true is that, as a matter of fact, the SF-23 won the first race in Bahrain. And if Leclerc’s reliability problems are probably attributable to the battery system and therefore solvable, the management of the aerodynamic set-up at Sakhir, between tests and the race weekend, appeared to be at the very least chaotic. There is no doubt that solutions aimed at reducing aerodynamic resistance on a straight line will be tested; but everyone was puzzled by the experiment with the single-pylon rear wing that flexed in all directions. However, Sanchez’s situation is not only and exclusively linked to the events in Sakhir, but has been going on since last year.

Construction site open

There is no doubt that this Ferrari is still an open building site; but the doubt remains as to why these trials, once the season has begun, still show so many and such signs of immaturity. David Sanchez, a Frenchman from Montpellier with Spanish origins, joined Ferrari from McLaren. He has what is known as a strong character, not inclined to admit mistakes. It is normal that in this phase he has been on the defensive. But now that Fred Vasseur who has decided to do without him, what ‘reservoir’ will he draw from? Retraining the guys from GeS is a viable option, looking on the market for a more difficult operation. However, if the results continue on this line, finding good ‘grafts’ for the workforce from abroad would give a measure of the new team principal’s capabilities. However there is also one evocative Italian track, which would lead the new red boss to draw a former Ferrari driver from his former team. In fact, a name that is made is that of Alexander Cinelli, remained in the red for 17 years before moving, in July 2019, to the Alfa team under the direction of Vasseur. It would be an interesting return that would also eliminate any dangerous acclimatization period.