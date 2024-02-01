by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari, Hamilton arrives and Sainz leaves

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari means that there is no longer room for Carlos in Maranello Sainz. A solid driver, who in these three years in red has been appreciated by the entire team, even if the fans have not always shared his management in relation to that of Charles Leclerc. An aspect that however does not affect Sainz's work, always professional and never out of line, capable of imposing himself with calm leadership and a cold, computer-like strategic vision, which allowed him to be the only pilot to interrupt the cycle of victories for Red Bull in 2023.

Sainz's comment

The Spaniard took to social media to express his farewell words to Ferrari.

“Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and I will not continue together at the end of 2024. We still have a long season ahead of us and, as always, I will give everything for the team and for the fans around the world. We will announce news about my future when the time comes“, this is the Spaniard's message.

The scenarios for Sainz

At this point equally interesting scenarios open up for Sainz. The first is naturally Mercedes, in what would appear to be an exchange of seats between him and Hamilton. Not even the Red Bull seat is formally confirmed for 2025, but being Max Verstappen's partner is certainly not the easiest role you can get. For the Spaniard, a future could also be looming in 2025 in Aston Martin or in Sauber (which will become Audi in 2026). This, at least, looking at the contracts. Which however also applied to Hamilton.