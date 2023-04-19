Ferrari and the right to review denied

The Maranello stable tried to exercise the right of review against the five-second penalty inflicted on Carlos Sainz at the end of the Australian Grand Prix, a penalty which, due to the effect of the Safety Car at the end, was fatal for the Madrilenian who slipped from fourth to twelfth place. As evidence to reopen the case, Ferrari provided telemetry, Sainz’s statements that he had not been heard by the Commissioners in Melbourne and the statements of other drivers about the poor grip on the occasion of the second restart.

The Stewards rejected all the elements underlining that none of these had the fundamental requirements on which the audit right is based, i.e. be new and not available to the Commissioners at the time the sanction was established and/or be relevant. Carlos Sainz therefore remains fifth in the Drivers’ standings with 20 points, while Ferrari is always fourth ‘steady’ at 26.

Sainz’s disappointment

“I am very disappointed that the FIA ​​has not granted us the right to review – Sainz’s words entrusted to his official profile of Instagram – two weeks later I remain convinced that the penalty is disproportionate and that it would have been correct at least to reopen the case on the basis of the new evidence that we have presented. We must all continue to work together so that some dynamics improve in the future. The consistency of sanctions and the ways in which they are or are not established have been highly controversial topics for several seasons now and clarity is needed for the good of our sport. Anyway what happened in Australia is now a thing of the past and I’m 100% focused on the next race in Baku.”

The historian was against Ferrari, the problem is the type of penalty

As we have recalled, the precedents relating to the right of inspection did not leave Ferrari great hopes of being able to reopen the question linked to a penalty that is difficult to contest in the light of the dynamics, although it is singular that the contact between Logan Sargeant and Nyck De Vries (the driver Williams clearly blocks the Dutchman) was instead not taken into consideration by the Commissioners in terms of penalties to be assigned following the contacts in the second restart. That Sainz was to be penalized as responsible for the collision with Fernando Alonso is quite sunny. The fact that the penalty was five seconds and no positions back on the next starting grid meant that Sainz dropped out of the points due to the final under the Safety Car regime. However, it should be remembered that the marshals assign penalties ‘mechanically’ without taking into consideration the evolution of the race.