Sainz, Baku indigestible

On the weekend of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for the Ferrari shone the star of Charles Leclerc, always at ease on the narrow streets of the Baku track and capable of snatching the pole position on Friday and the Sprint Shootout on Saturday from the unreachable Red Bulls. The Monegasque driver did his best, except giving way over the distance of the Sprint and the Sunday race, which saw him finish in second and third position.

His teammate’s weekend was a bit different Carlos Sainz, always forced to chase the transalpine in every session on the track: in free practice the Spaniard finished fourth, half a second behind Leclerc, in qualifying he was always fourth, but eight tenths behind his colleague; in the Sprint Shootout fifth more than half a second; in the Sprint fifth at six seconds; in the race fifth at 24 seconds.

It must be recognized that Baku has never been Sainz’s favorite tracktrack on which he has never done better than fifth and where he is always been beaten in qualifying from their box mates. In 2018 in Renault he finished 10th at 0″3 from Hulkenberg 9th; in 2019 in McLaren 10th without a valid time and with Norris 7th; in 2021 in Ferrari 5th at 0″3 from Leclerc on pole and in 2022 4th at 0″4 again from Leclerc first. A peremptory 5-0 – adding up the current season – which leaves no room for doubt: if for Charles that of Azerbaijan is a magical track, for Sainz it is among the worst on the calendar.

Hasty format and little trust

Carlos Sainz has not hidden that the ‘accelerated’ format of the new Sprint it certainly didn’t help him find the best feeling with the SF-23: “Since Friday I’ve been in damage limitation method. In the first stint on the medium bikes it seemed like I had found my pace again, but with the hard tires the difficulties of the entire weekend returned. I was very on the edge, always feeling like I was losing the car and so the ride was long and mentally stressful. But I’m sure we’ll be back in shape in Miami. Basically we didn’t have time to sit down and analyze the datawe had to move quickly to the next session and there wasn’t the material time to find out what was happening”.

What can be saved from the weekend

The team principal Frederic Vasseur he showed understanding towards his pilot and looked at the glass half full: “Despite a difficult weekend, Carlos was able to finish ahead of the Mercedes. He had feeling problems with the car, but it happened because of the new format. If you have problems in PL1, it is difficult to recover“, and heartened his pilot: “Just look at Australia, where he did better than Charles”.

Sainz himself found a positive note in what happened, i.e. his maturation compared to last year: “When you have trust issues with the car, it takes very little to end up in the block and throw away ten points. I think last year I would have made a mistakebecause I was less experienced in weekend management“, concluded the Spaniard, who is fifth in the standings with 34 points, six more than his teammate Leclerc, who is seventh.