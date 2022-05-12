The Spanish Grand Prix is ​​less than ten days away, but for Carlos Sainz it has already begun. The home race, as we know, is always special for the drivers, but this edition could be even more important for the Ferrari driver. Sainz, in fact, is desperately looking for victory for three reasons: first of all for his ranking, which sees him 51 points off Charles Leclerc; then, for the thousands of fans who will support him and Fernando Alonso; finally, to remove that cursed zero from the Formula 1 victories box.

The Spaniard, seventh in the little coveted classification of drivers who have competed in the most Grands Prix (145) without ever winning one, faces the Montmeló circuit for the first time with a car that can seriously think about the big target. And so declares battle in view of Sunday 22 May: “It is an intense week, but also a lot of fun, I will enjoy the Spanish GP as I have never done it before: I will have the first real chance to fight for the podium and win the race. The sold out shows the good direction that Formula 1 is taking and the cheering we have in this country. It will be a unique and fun Grand Prix“, These are the words of Sainz ad As. “A victory would be special, it is what I work for every day and I try to get it as soon as possible. Then it would be the first and I would get it at home. The fans want it, but I’m the one who wants it even more. I hope the fans support me as much as possible, every little gesture they make is perceptible from the car. At home I have always had my best races. And since this year I have the car to go to the podium, I will try to win“.

A success would serve as bread for Sainz, not to let Leclerc escape, postpone the speeches on the role of second guide and forget the last unfortunate weekends, with ruinous spin in Melbourne, Imola (through no fault of his) and on Friday in Miami.