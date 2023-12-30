by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, renewal near

Carlos Sainz and the Ferrari they continue discussions on contract renewal. The Spaniard and his entourage they wish to remain in Maranello, and the Scuderia also seems intent on confirming this beyond the 2024 deadline. At least this is the message sent to the father of #55, the legendary rally driver Carlos Sainz senior.

The words of Sainz senior

“From Ferrari they let us know that they are happy with CarlosAt least that's what they told us“, these are the words of the pilot to the microphones of the Spanish radio COPE. “I imagine that the discussion on the renewal that has already been started will continue at the beginning of 2024, we will see what comes out“.

Sainz's contract

Sainz's priority is to stay in Ferrari: only in a second instance would hypotheses come into play which at the moment are at best a risky bet (Sauber – future Audi – and Aston Martin).

During the Christmas lunch with journalists, team principal Frederic Vasseur admitted that he was late with the contract negotiations, as the entire team (including the drivers) had to concentrate on winning second place in the constructors' standings, an objective which was then missed in Abu Dhabi. The Frenchman, in the initial intentions, wanted to close the discussions as early as 2023, but now the limit has moved by a few months. The goal is to announce the renewals by the start of the 2024 season, in order to set up the season as calmly as possible.