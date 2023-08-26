Ferrari, an uphill Holland

After free practice, the Ferrari he approached qualifying with the aim of maximizing the package at his disposal, however aware of the great difficulties encountered on the Zandvoort track. In the salient phase on Saturday, there were no positive surprises for the Maranello team, with Carlos Sainz who conquered the sixth position and Charles Leclerc the ninth. Considering that the Ferrari will find a Red Bull, a McLaren, a Mercedes, a Williams and an Aston Martin ahead of it, it is clear that the result cannot be satisfactory for Ferrari, as well as the gap suffered by Sainz – 1 “187 in just 70 seconds of track – can’t be easily digested.

Reprimand for Sainz

Recalled by the Commissioners for having annoyed Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, Carlos Sainz was given a reprimand, while Ferrari will have to pay a fine of 5,000 euros. The Spaniard was blamed for a potentially dangerous maneuver but the team helped create this situation.

Sainz’s analysis

“Before qualifying, I would have signed up to win at least sixth place“, Carlos Sainz began on the microphones of Skyadding: “In the race I will do everything, you know me. It’s bad to say, but the top6 isn’t a bad position to start from or to reach. But this weekend it has to be said that Williams are clearly faster than us, as are McLaren, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Red Bull.”

To the Spaniards of AsSainz took a deeper look at the reason for Ferrari’s difficulties: “In Hungary we had a difficult weekend with the highly loaded wing and here too we suffered like never before. There’s a trend, and that’s a good thing. On Friday we did some tests and started to understand the reasons. Our high-load wings just don’t work the way they shouldwe don’t load the car as much as the others and the car slips. It will be an up-and-down season, we will have our Zandvoort and Budapest, but also our Spas. Personally, I qualified almost perfectly, others made mistakes, while we entered the top 10 and reached sixth position”.