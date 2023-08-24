Ferrari and Sainz towards Zandvoort

Carlos Sainz has a small taboo to break in Zandvoort. In fact, the Spaniard has never gone beyond the seventh final position in the race at the Dutch Grand Prix, and would like to enter the top-5 this Sunday. A result that, considering the strength of Red Bull, the improvements of McLaren and the confidence of Mercedes especially on circuits with high aerodynamic load, does not seem easy to achieve. But Ferrari in 2023 has taught us to be wary of the predictions on the eve, as Sainz himself underlined, who wants a more predictable car from the second half of the season.

Sainz’s words

“I relaxed, the break was very nice. I relaxed with friends, but we are still in a Formula 1 season, and you start thinking about what could be done better. So we’ve already turned the switch back on and are ready to go again“, these are his words at the press conference. “The spirit within Ferrari is to understand this year’s car as fully as possible, try something different in free practice, to see what we are missing compared to Red Bull and also try to improve on the 2024 car, building it in the same way best possible. I spent so much time in the simulator, trying to turn the season around but we have also worked ahead of next season to put ourselves in a better position for next year“.

“It’s no secret that this year there has been a lack of consistency. It was difficult to predict where we would be strong and where not, the example of the difference between Spa and Budapest was clear. This means that there is something intrinsic that we do not fully understand and that we fail to predict, and this is what we focus on in the second part of the season to put everything right. On the positive side, the car always performs well in qualifying, where we are relatively better than the pace. We have to focus on improving the pace by keeping qualifying close, and here in Zandvoort we have to try and have a clean weekend“.

“It’s extremely difficult to make predictions for us this year, also because the margins are very tight between us, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren. We are all between one and two tenths, and between third and ninth place it dances very little. This will be the key to the weekend“, he concluded. “With ten races to go to try and understand everything, it’s no secret that from Bahrain we saw something we weren’t fully understanding. However, we are trying many different things, bringing together many ideas that can also be useful for the 2024 car, and we hope to reap the benefits. We understand the basic problemsince the first developments we have tried to improve the main weak point, but there are so many other factors that we are trying to understandbut I repeat that the differences are small with Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren“.