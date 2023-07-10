Sainz, a bitter tenth place at Silverstone

A Carlos Sainz with a bitter taste in his mouth he commented on the performance at Silverstone, which could have been much better than that tenth place, son not only of the difficulties of the SF-23 on the British track, but also due to an unlucky Safety Car. The entry of the safety car forced the Spaniard to choose between sixth position to defend with the hard tires or a tenth position from which to recover, without however being sure of being able to recover, considering the difficulties in terms of Ferrari’s pace. The #55 has admitted to the microphones of the media, including those of FormulaPassionthe critical issues faced yesterday.

Sainz’s words

“In general we have not been very strong. The track was very windy and the car was difficult to drive, it’s not easy to be consistent in these conditions. However, I think I was having a pretty good race, going long on the medium tyre, putting my heart into it and having a very good pace. Then the Safety Car went out at the worst possible moment for me, because I had no more tires. Stopping would have meant being tenth, not sixth and with positions to lose“.

“When Checo passed me I did my best to hold the position. I was always going to be dead meat in the end: I was on a hard, used tire versus fresh medium and soft. I think I was good at staying up front until a Red Bull on the softs passed me. And then, once they pass you, you get a little bit of dirt on the tires and it’s always going to be difficult with all the cars that have softer compounds. I was undecided about strategy, it was 50/50, so I let the team decide: the choice was between a sixth position to defend and a tenth position facing cars with the same pace on soft and medium tires, not having a delta to switch. In the end we tried the riskier route, which was to keep the hard tire against them: it was risky, but I almost managed to make it work. Certainly in the race we struggled a lot in terms of traction in all the windy areas, we were unable to increase the power. We know it’s our weak point, we know where it is, we see it in the wind tunnel, we see it in our car, we see it in the handling and sensations. So it’s just a development issue. At least we still made some progress, but once again Silverstone has brought us back to a position where we know we need to improve the car. High-speed cornering is no problem. We improved them in Austria and we did it here too: on the lap and in the race we weren’t bad at all. Whether the new tires may have affected? No, I would say no“.

The Spaniard generally commented on a championship that is providing positive feedback on the level of entertainment, except for the “small detail” called Red Bull, whose speed is obscuring what happens behind Max Verstappen every race: “I think it’s very difficult to predict who can be ahead outside of the RB19. I think this is good for F1, but not for us, because we are very dependent on the wind, track conditions and temperature. On some weekends we could be in trouble, on others we could be strong, like in Canada or Austria. We just have to focus on our updates, on our developments where we are weak and keep making progress, without thinking about the others”.