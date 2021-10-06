The news we had anticipated on Motorsport.com has been officially confirmed by Ferrari: as happened to Charles Leclerc in Russia, Carlos Sainz in Turkey will have a completely new power unit, equipped with the new hybrid system.

The Spaniard, therefore, will have to start from the back of the grid with the aim of making a comeback race in the hope of getting back into the points. With the Madrid player forced into a throw-in role, it will be interesting to find out where the Monegasque can reach with the new power unit which has shown a step forward compared to the standard one.

We remind you that a new battery is mounted on the SF21 which is no longer lithium-ion with liquid electrolyte, but in a solid state that allows a smaller volume with a higher energy density. Not only that, but the new hybrid system goes from a voltage of 400 to 800 volts, allowing faster charges and a weight saving on the entire system of about 2 kg.

This is a solution that is worth about ten more horsepower that could be precious in trying to catch McLaren in the fight for third place in the Constructors’ championship. In reality, in Maranello they wanted to introduce this novelty which is an anticipation of the 2022 engine to draw useful information on the duration and development of this innovative project.

The other novelty of the Scuderia concerns the team principal: Mattia Binotto will not be physically present at the Turkish Grand Prix. As has already happened on several occasions last year, the manager from Reggio will stay in the Maranello headquarters to concentrate on the development of next season’s single-seater and will follow all the sessions on the track from the Remote Garage, in continuous connection with the team at the Istanbul Park.