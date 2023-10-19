The Spaniard has a load of frustration to work off after being left to watch his colleagues from the pits during the Losail GP

Except Sardine





@

Salvuss

He showed up at the press conference wearing a red Ferrari shirt reminiscent of American football. Before the usual Thursday meeting with journalists, Carlos Sainz also had time to have fun with the oval ball, while not hiding some doubts about the new outfit: “It’s not that I liked it very much before wearing it, but if it’s okay with you then it’s ok with me too,” he joked. Regardless of the stylistic changes, the Spaniard promises to be yet another weekend fighting with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ standings, and perhaps also with McLaren to secure a place on the podium.

See also Wanda sick? Maxi Lopez returns to Argentina. And in the meantime he lashes out against the airline MCLAREN VS FERRARI — On the other hand, for many races now the script has always been the same: behind the dominator Max Verstappen, uncertainty reigns. And even in Austin the Ferrari SF-23 could run as fast as in Spa (due to the characteristics of the track it is instead difficult to replicate the exploit in Singapore), or suffer as in the case of the last two GPs in Suzuka and Losail. “I was talking about it with Norris yesterday – explained Sainz – and we both don’t know who between Ferrari and McLaren will be in front in qualifying and in the race. However, I believe that, if we don’t have other retirements or other missed starts, we will have to be able to keep them behind in the standings. This doesn’t mean they won’t beat us, in fact they will do it many times because at the moment they are really fast and seem to be the only ones able to keep up with the Red Bulls.” See also BMW serene: "Porsche didn't have any advantages by developing the hybrid"

SF-23, RELIABILITY OK — However, there is no particular concern in terms of reliability, despite the technical problem (a crack on the tank) which prevented him from taking part in the race in Qatar: “We have changed some parts to prevent the problem from recurring, but we are also studying solutions for a long time term because we have already had difficulties of this type in the past and This petrol tank gives us a bit of a headache every now and then. But we have tried to resolve it for this weekend and I don’t think reliability will be an issue in the short term. I’m ready to get on track and I hope I can get back on the podium.”

FRUSTRATION QATAR GP — Finally, the Spaniard also explained how frustrating it was to follow the last race from the pits: “I was an interested spectator, I looked at the strategies and constantly thought about what I would have done if I had found myself in the car. However, I realized quite quickly that it wasn’t worth it, it was just a way to increase frustration. That’s how it went, now I think about Austin which is a track that I love, where it’s really nice to drive. I also like the atmosphere with the many fans who come to the circuit. We hope to forget Qatar soon.” See also Santa Fe lives a nightmare in Peru and loses to Universitario in the Copa Sudamericana