Ferrari, Sainz towards Singapore

The pole position in Monza and the lion’s race conducted on Sunday on the Temple of Speed ​​gave Carlos a great boost Sainz, who is now looking forward to the final part of the season with confidence. We start from Singaporea circuit that theoretically should not favor the Ferrari SF-23, always in difficulty when the horsepower cannot be fully unleashed and when speed is needed in the bends.

According to the Spanish driver, in recent weekends the car has finally responded in the expected way, but these improvements must not delude the team: the performance at Monza, a track that is practically the opposite in concept, will be very difficult to repeat.

Sainz’s words

“I always feel better in the car, we are understanding it better. In the last few weekends I managed to put everything together and manage the car better: you can see it in the results. The objective of the second part of the World Cup is to continue like this. In some cases we didn’t go as we would have liked, but the problem is broader. This is why we changed the package from race to race“.

“We are understanding the car better and we have a duty to put it in the right conditions to perform at its best, we need to understand better and drive better. This weekend will be tough, we shouldn’t be as fast as in Monza because on high-load tracks we have more difficulties than on low-load ones. A separate discussion regarding the weather, humidity and heat can also affect the tyres”.