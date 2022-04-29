Two retirements in the last two races and 48 points behind his teammate after just four GPs. This is the situation he is experiencing right now Carlos Sainz in Ferrari. The Spaniard, who surprisingly had beaten Charles Leclerc in terms of points obtained in his first season in red, this year entered a spiral of errors and bad luck which is putting him clearly behind his Monegasque colleague precisely in the year in which Ferrari is proving to have a vehicle perfectly capable of fighting for the title. At the end of the championship there are still 18, maybe 19 GPs left: an eternity. But the head to head between Cavallino and Red Bull could soon force Mattia Binotto to make painful choices.

This is the thought of a former driver who is very attached to the colors of the Scuderia like Gerhard Berger. Interviewed by the German site SpeedWeek, the Austrian spoke precisely of the management of internal hierarchies as a possible weakness for Ferrari this season. In fact, according to Berger, Sainz is in effect Ferrari’s second driver, despite the recent renewal of his contract. The problem, however, is that the Madrid player would not be ready to accept this position. However, the situation between Verstappen and Perez in Red Bull is different, although paradoxically the difference in points in the standings between the two Milton Keynes drivers is minimal.

“Perez has really improved a lot, even as a team player – recognized Berger, who found himself living a ‘wingman’ situation at the time of McLaren, with Ayrton Senna at his side – unlike Sainz, he knows his situation well. Sainz still has the ambition to fight to be number 1 at Ferrari. It won’t work for him, but he can’t do anything about it. Ferrari may have a problem with this given that Sainz is not quite ready to be number 2“. Binotto’s sentences on the “Best couple on the grill”For Berger they are above all words of circumstance. “This is what people say in these situations, no matter what they really think. Since the second driver has been renewed for a longer period, this should be emphasized”He concluded.