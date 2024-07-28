The Spaniard started on hard tyres

Carlos Sainz finished the Belgian GP in sixth place due to the disqualification of George Russell, whose car was found to be 1.5 kg underweight at the technical checks. The Mercedes driver opted for a one-stop strategy, an option also explored by Sainz, although having started the race on the hard tyre it was difficult to then bring the set of softs to the chequered flag in the second stint.

There Ferrari He stopped Sainz early by fitting his SF24 with hard tyres and the Spanish driver finished ahead of Perez who had started on the front row alongside Charles Leclerc.

These are Sainz’s words at the end of a first half of the season of ups and downs: “It was a tough race. We decided to start with a different strategy from everyone around us. The start and the first stint were very good, but unfortunately we didn’t have enough pace to use it to our advantage. It has been a challenging first half of the season for many reasons, but I am sure that after the summer break we will come back stronger.”