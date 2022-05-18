The Formula 1 World Championship returns to Europe and with the Spanish Grand Prix begins the series of more classic circuits, which will see the championship settle in the old continent – with the sole exception of Canada, however a track of great tradition – up to the Grand Prix. of Italy in September. As has often happened, the race of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya marks the beginning of a different phase of the championship, in which the developments that the teams have developed on the basis of the data collected in the first competitions begin to come into play. The Scuderia arrives in Spain on the strength of the double podium in Miami and with a Carlos Sainz who after the third place centered in Florida wants to do well in front of the Ferrari fans and his followers, 3500 of whom will be crowded on a dedicated stand, the so-called “Grada CS55”.

Test bench. The layout of the track – with high, medium and low speed corners, changes of direction, undulations and the long finish straight – is a challenging test bed not only for the qualities of the single-seaters but also for the new Formula 1 rules. , which have revived the ground effect after forty years to have closer races and more accessible overtaking. Over the years, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – where the new generation of single-seaters made their debut in the first tests of this season – has become one of the tracks on which gaining positions is more difficult: if even here the race were to be full of close duels you will have confirmation of the goodness of the change that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 have strongly wanted. As always, the drivers will have to take into account the changes in wind direction – a constant in these parts – which have a strong impact on the balance of the cars for which an aerodynamic configuration at medium-high load is adopted here. There will be two DRS zones, the one on the main straight, which leads to the first chicane, and the one after turn 9 on the return straight that leads to 10.

Carlos Sainz presented the appointment as follows: “Barcelona-Catalunya is a track that any driver remembers by heart but I also think one of those that everyone likes a little. It is characterized by a mix of high, medium and low speed corners that makes it challenging to find the right balance to extract maximum performance from the car for the entire lap. The corners I like the most are 3 and 9: 3 is a long bend to the right in which we are subjected to a very intense G-force from start to finish, while 9 is a high-speed uphill corner that , at least in qualifying, it will be possible to face in full acceleration. This circuit is really tough and I can’t wait to be able to ride these cars in ideal conditions after the tests. The result at which I am aiming is the same as in every race: extracting the maximum potential from our car and, perhaps, fighting to win the Grand Prix. Of course, the fact that it’s my home game makes it more special for all the fans who come to see it in the stands, but in terms of goal this remains a race like any other, in which to try to give your best. After two years with very few or no fans on the circuit, I am delighted that every grandstand is sold out this season. Having been able to organize the “Grada CS55“Is a great satisfaction for me: it has now become a tradition and allows me to get in touch a little more with those who support me. That said, I’m sure the support for Ferrari and us drivers will be huge in any grandstand and I can guarantee right now that the team and I will do our best to give them something to cheer for. We are hoping for a great race weekend in Spain and with happy fans in every corner of the track“.