Sainz, fourth but disappointed

If someone had offered him fourth place on the starting grid on a sheet of paper on Thursday, it would probably be Carlos Sainz he would sign quickly. It was actually second row, but for the potential shown by Ferrari on the flying lap today in Baku, it was reasonable to expect something more. That something that Charles Leclerc he pulled off with a lap at the limits of perfection, going on to conquer the pole number 19 in his career.

Smudges and spin

Sainz, on the other hand, has never appeared safe today. Already in the morning he kissed the wall (lucky for him that he didn’t damage the SF-23), then in Q1 he paid for a spin that destroyed a set of soft tyres. Tires that could have suited him in the hot stages of Q3, and which Sainz did not have.

Sainz’s words

The Spaniard explained what brought him to within eight tenths of Leclerc’s time: “Today I struggled a lot already from free practice, I was missing the feeling with the car and i tried to regain the trust but every time i pushed i made a mistake“, these are his words to Sky Sports F1. “I didn’t have a new set in Q3, while the ones in front of me did, and this increased the gap. However it’s my fault“.

“I wasn’t fast today, and I never felt comfortable in the car, but it’s strange because we come from a weekend in Melbourne where we were fast. Before Q3 I used three sets, Charles instead two, which means I wasn’t in the same condition, but it’s my fault because I had to use him: I spun in Q1“, continued the Spaniard. “It’s been like this since free practice and I have to try to understand why, too bad there’s parc ferme because I can’t touch the car and see what could be done, but I’ll try to figure out how to be faster tomorrow“.