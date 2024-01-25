Geometries never seen before

The official announcement arrived yesterday. There Ferrari will build a boat, a 100-foot full foiling according to what transpires, to race not on the track, but on the water. “A new goal and a new challenge to broaden our racing soul”underlined President John Elkann who has entrusted the role of Team Principal of this new project – the investment is around 20 million euros – to the expert navigator Giovanni Soldini with whom he has already shared the hull on several crossings.

Today's edition of Republic underlines that the red spaceship on the wateran F1 of the waves with flying wings, will not be a simple sailing boat, but something that will go further in terms of technological content and horizons, also in terms of environmental sustainability.

Giovanni Soldini gave some more clues as reported by the Rome-based newspaper: “It's an object a little different from the ones we know. Neither monohull nor multihull, the geometry of this object has never been seen anywhere. It's a long-term undertaking. There is a dedicated Ferrari working group, about ten people and then possibly expanded depending on developments. There will be space for scientific research on energy systems. There are many innovative ideas on the table, perhaps some will move forward and others not, we'll see along the way. It will certainly have foils (wings immersed in the sea which lift the hull above the water surface and reduce the contact surface, and therefore the hydrodynamic resistance, with a strong increase in speed, ed.)”.