Ferrari has presented first-half results that reinforce optimism about the company at a time of weakness in the European automotive and luxury sectors. It thus consolidates a stock market gain of close to 40% this year that has accelerated this week. The value hits new historical highs and is close to 420 euros. The accounts for the first half exceeded market forecasts with a net profit of 765 million, up 21%, thanks to the boost from the most expensive models. The company has also raised its forecasts for 2024 and analysts advise buying and holding to the same extent. The sell recommendations are only 14.3%.

For Barclays it is “time to get back to racing after a pit stop”. “Ferrari is the only relative safe haven in our coverage; we like its balanced energy transition, and its long-term track record of volume-price match and ultra-high earnings visibility. Arguably even within the luxury space, it is increasingly looking like a relative safe haven thanks to its very limited exposures to China and the aspiration for purchases targeted at non-UHNWI customers.” [siglas en inglés de ultra ricos]”the bank added, raising its recommendation to overweight from equal to the market and its target price to 450 euros.

The Prancing Horse brand evokes a similar feeling among UBS experts. “With organic sales growth of 20% in its core division of cars and spare parts (86% of revenues), it once again stands out as a key defensive player in an increasingly uncertain environment, with a slowdown in demand in the luxury sector in general,” they point out.

For this reason, they have reiterated their advice to buy and although they recognize that the shares are not cheap (PER of 47.5 times estimated for 2025), they consider that “the multiple is also supported by organic growth of more than 10%, with room for positive surprises in Ebitda later in 2024. In addition, it has less exposure to China amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty in the market and new opportunities with e-building [fábrica para producir los primeros coches eléctricos, híbridos y de combustión interna] recently opened”.

Ferrari’s new 2024 estimates “are now in line with our most optimistic outlook,” says Morningstar’s Matthew Young. “We believe Ferrari’s long-term revenue stability, market growth, expansive profit margin, and solid returns on invested capital across economic cycles are compelling reasons to invest at the right price,” he adds.

For Bankinter, Ferrari is also “the positive exception in the sector”. The entity highlights as “most relevant” within the latest results “the increase in customizations [de los vehículos] and the improvement of the geographic and product mix.” Its purchase recommendation is based on “a reduced production (around 14,000 units) with a strong brand recognition, which allows it to direct its offer with great flexibility. For this reason, unlike other competitors, the situation of overcapacity and economic slowdown in China has a very limited impact on its operations.”

Goldman Sachs adds that “any softer demand in Asian countries may be more than offset by Ferrari’s strong global order book.” Regarding the new factory, it notes that “in addition to increased efficiency, the facility will provide greater flexibility, allowing production and customization to be tailored to demand, creating potential price and business mix advantages.”

40% more valuable than BMW in the Euro Stoxx Ferrari’s results gave an initial boost to the shares and the price has comfortably surpassed the previous all-time high, which it marked, for the first time above 400 euros, last March. The consensus of analysts collected by Bloomberg establishes an average valuation of 401.01, lower than the current price. However, there are firms such as RBC Capital and Bernstein that bring it closer to 450 euros. The Italian company has a market capitalization of 74.5 billion, which places it among the largest in the Euro Stoxx 50. It is, for example, ahead of Enel, Santander, BNP Paribas and the insurer Axa, and exceeds BMW by 40%. Ferrari also has a share buyback program underway, which it announced in 2022, and which provides for the acquisition of shares for 2 billion euros until 2026.

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda