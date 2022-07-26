“The maximum stint on medium tires was 25 laps and Carlos Sainz would have needed 35 to complete the Grand Prix. So there were ten missing “. Like this Inaki Ruedahead of strategy at Ferrari, explained that there was really no choice regarding Carlos Sainz’s strategy in the French Grand Prix.

The Spaniard had just taken third position on the track, overtaking Sergio Perez after George Russell, but with a five-second penalty to be served due to theunsafe release remedied on the occasion of the first stop in the pits it was impossible for the former McLaren rider to stretch until he had a five-second margin over Checo and the Englishman from Mercedes.

“To stretch the Sainz stint so much he should have driven very carefully and therefore he would never have had the sufficient margin over his rivals, we preferred to secure not only fifth position, but also the fastest lap by mounting a set of new tires. The sudden failure of a tire in an attempt to reach the finish line would have been very dangerous and would have certainly sent Sainz against the barriers “Rueda added, underlining that 10 laps of difference between the life of the medium tires and the checkered flag were too many.

The Ferrari strategist also admitted that the penalty changed the cards: “It was certainly a decisive factor in directing the strategy and in changing our approach to that stint because Sainz would never have been able to take five seconds ahead of Perez and Russell. We knew that in the first twenty laps Sainz would have an advantage against his opponents who had hard tires, but then in the final he would have had a hard time. With this in mind, we decided to stop Carlos. With the fastest lap we gained an extra point ”.