Verstappen, Sainz and Leclerc It must be the three drivers fighting for pole position if all have shown their cards in the last free practice in Monaco. Incredible those of Ferraris, trust through the clouds between the walls of Monte Carlo and bright turns, one after another, as asphalt conditions improved (it rained at night). The Madrilenian and the Monegasque exchanged blows to the front of the standings until Red Bull entered with Max and achieved the fastest lap. At 47 thousandths minuscule Carlos was left, second, and a couple of tenths further back is Charles. However, the final attempts of both with a little-used set of tires were lacking: two red flags shortened the third session.

Ferrari rubs his eyes with the SF21 on his best weekend of the season, long, and Mercedes has not arrived yet, although it is speculated that they have rolled with the limited engine. Bottas was fourth and Hamilton seventh, the champion behind Czech and Norris, and at least one of them is waiting in front with the three drivers who have shown the best level so far. Raikkonen, Gasly and Vettel They closed the theoretical top-10 that would be worth a Q3.

Alonso was 15th, bad feelings in Alpine so far with Esteban Ocon as the red lantern. They collided with the walls Latifi, in the Pool, and Mick Schumacher, after the Casino. The cleaning of the remains forced close the morning minutes earlier than planned.

The classification it is presumed spectacular, fastest laps came on tires that exceeded the dozen steps per goal so it will pay off to leave the car on the track for as long as possible rather than go through the garage and put on a new game. It may be a great day for Maranello, or remain as the umpteenth example that the greats save everything until qualification. But at least, there is maximum emotion in the previous moments.