The ‘game’ on the technical market continues

This week saw the officialisation of the transition of Enrico Cardile from Ferrari to Aston Martin. The former technical director of the Scuderia di Maranello will be chief technical officer of the team of patron Lawrence Stroll, who after snatching Dan Fallows from Red Bull and Eric Blandin from Mercedes has made an important move at Ferrari.

According to Cesare Fiorio, Ferrari will not be unprepared for the departure of the technical director and the most valuable piece is still on the market Adrian Newey who left Red Bull on May 1st and who will be able to join another team at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

On his blog the authoritative and well-informed journalist Leo Turrini reported the fact that Ferrari has extended its consultancy relationship with Rory Byrne – the ‘pencil’ of Schumacher’s Reds – until 2027. Byrne currently lives in Phuket, Thailand and is involved in the real estate sector with his wife. “Who knows, maybe it’s a clue to other things too”adds Turrini regarding Byrne’s ‘confirmation’ until 2027.