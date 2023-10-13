Reporting sick at work turns out to be a lie: employer discovers ‘through the grapevine’ that man has been arrested by arrest team
His wife reported him sick at work at the sports center, but in reality her husband had been taken away...
His wife reported him sick at work at the sports center, but in reality her husband had been taken away...
HS is got hold of the first Photographic evidence that the Russian marine research vessel Sibiryakov moved near the Balticconnector...
Home pagepoliticsWas standing: October 13, 2023, 7:10 p.mSplitNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un (l.) during a visit in September next...
Games company owns franchises such as “Call of Duty”; deal was closed after approval from the British regulatory body After...
The prices of public transport tickets do not have to increase next year. The outgoing cabinet has allocated 420 million...
The evacuation of Finns from Israel is scheduled to begin on Friday. However, some Finns did not get a seat...