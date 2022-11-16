When Ferrari presented the Rome, its elegant new 2+ didn’t hesitate to call it the new Dolce Vita. A definition that actually marries perfectly with the shapes of the V8 from Maranello. However, Mansory did not want to dwell only on its sculptural and timeless forms and wanted to give life to one of her interpretations of Ferrari Roma by presenting the Green Storm, a one-off with two-tone livery that offers a new interpretation of the Prancing Horse model. More powerful and certainly unusual than the standard version.

The tuning kit developed by the German tuner for the “Mansory Green Storm” combines white and electric green, returning a Ferrari with two faces. The specific bodykit includes a bumper with a specific design, more aggressive than the traditional one, equipped with aerodynamic fins, and a bonnet that recalls that of the 812 Competizione. On this Ferrari Roma tuning we also find side skirts and black forged rims 21″ at the front and 22″ at the rear. The livery then shows its two evening souls in the colors of the Italian flag. At the rear we find a specific spoiler in carbon fiber that extends above the LED lights.

A rather flashy approach has also been chosen inside: the cabin is finished in lime green, combined with white, with number accents on the seats and various carbon fiber elements. The engine of this special Ferrari Roma was also the subject of a processing by Mansory, with the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine which has been tuned to deliver 700PS and 865Nm of torque. The Tempesta Verde therefore offers improved performance compared to the standard version: it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, or 0.3 seconds faster than the traditional Roma and reach a top speed of 332 km/h. Mansory didn’t provide specifics on the piece of this one-off.