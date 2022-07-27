The Spider version of Ferrari Rome. When the sports car from the Maranello company debuted in the standard coupe version, it was thought that an open-air variant of the model could also be unveiled alongside it. The project was actually canceled almost immediately, but recently a mysterious prototype of the Ferrari Roma Spider was spotted in late night tests outside the Prancing Horse headquarters: it is difficult to think that this car will return to be taken into consideration, more likely that Ferrari is using that prototype instead to test some new components.

The original Ferrari Roma, introduced in 2019, is equipped with an engine 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, capable of producing 612 hp of total power and 761 Nm of maximum torque. We are talking about the same engine that made its way under the hood of the restyling of the Portofino M presented in 2021, which suggests that it would make sense to use this same engine even on a hypothetical Spider version of the Roma. As for performance, however, it is reasonable to think that an open-air variant of the mid-engined 2+ coupe of the Prancing Horse could be slightly slower of the standard version of the model, due to the extra weight carried by the roof mechanism. We’ll see if the tests will intensify in the coming months, so as to get a better idea of ​​what Ferrari’s intentions are.

Image: Youtube screenshot “Varryx” (@zff_passion)