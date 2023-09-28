The canvas roof returns to the Prancing Horse range: the Ferrari Roma Spider makes its debut, the new supercar with the soft top powered by the award-winning V8 engine. The new creation from the Modena factory thus expands the Maranello line-up, adding a new arrow to the bow of Roma, defined at launch as a Formula 1 in evening dress due to its innate elegance. After the preview road test of the Ferrari Roma Spider, here is, as usual, our column on the 5 most interesting curiosities of this model.

1. The canvas roof of the Ferrari Roma Spider

Impossible not to start from the soft top of the Ferrari Roma Spider. After half a century we return to this type of coverage, taking advantage of all the technology and knowledge accumulated in Maranello. The system opens or closes in just 13.5 seconds, with the ability to be activated at speeds of up to 60km/h. With its multi-layer structure it guarantees comfort, maximizing the on-board experience without compromising the sound of the V8 which reaches right into the passenger compartment.

2. The new Wind Deflector

The presence of the canvas roof does not greatly influence the overall weight of the Ferrari Roma Spider, with only 84 kg more than the coupé, also due to the presence of the Wind Deflector. A trapezoidal deflector integrated into the backrest of the rear seats which can be opened in a horizontal position to best convey air flows and turbulences, creating a real cocoon of comfort.

3. The V8 never lets you down

Under the front bonnet there is always the V8 engine, an award-winning engine and the result of expert Maranello engineering. In this case the eight-cylinder delivers 620 HP at 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm of maximum torque, with 80% already available at 1,900 rpm. The sprint from 0 to 100 is thus consumed in 3.4 seconds while the 0-200 is done in 9.7 seconds for a maximum speed of over 320 km/h.

4. Tech and refined interiors for the Ferrari Roma Spider

The cockpit of the Ferrari Roma Spider was built in an almost mirror-like manner between the front passenger and the driver. Beyond the refinement of finishes and materials, the three screens stand out: there is the optional one for the passenger, there is the infotainment system display and there is also the cluster behind the steering wheel.

5. The importance of the moving wing

Also on the Spider there is a mobile rear wing, perfectly integrated into the rear silhouette of the car. The aerodynamic appendage has been optimized to adapt to the new needs of this version, also by virtue of the presence of the housing for the canvas roof. Depending on the speed and longitudinal and transverse accelerations, the rear mobile wing can assume three different positions: Low Drag, Medium Downforce and High Downforce. In the first case, the spoiler remains integrated up to speeds of 100 km/h, when the vertical load required is not very significant. Above 300 km/h, it assumes the MD position, with an angle of 150° with the rear window. Finally, in performance handling or braking conditions, the wing goes into High Downforce, with an angle of 135° and a vertical load of up to 95 kg at 250 km/h.