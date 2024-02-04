Ferrari hasn't made a front-engined Spider since the 1969 365 GTS/4 – better known as the Daytona. And that Daytona is one of the best-looking cars in the brand's impressive range. So the new open Roma has some big shoes to fit in. Not to mention the competition, Aston Martin, Bentley, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche are all players in this division.

What's new about the Spider? Well, the Portofino has been retired and with it the folding hardtop. Fashion is fickle, isn't it? The Ferrari Roma Spider has a classic canvas roof, which consists of five layers for extra sophistication and is woven in a special way for some extra visual stimulation. The sills are new, certain structural elements at the rear have been reinforced and an integrated wind deflector above the gnome rear seat minimizes turbulence. There is a kind of central tunnel in it that technically gives it the qualification of an aero part. The roof disappears electrically in 13.5 seconds up to a speed of 80 km/h.

The Spider is more beautiful than the regular Ferrari Roma

All in all, the Spider is only 84 kilos heavier than the coupe, and with the roof down it is perhaps even more attractive; although the prominent rear headrests somewhat disrupt the purity of the silhouette. At the front, we are now used to the perforated grille and the chiseled nose, although that camera sensor still looks as if it had to be added at the last minute.

Still, the shapes of this car are beautiful and, from some angles, truly barchetta-like. The front spoiler and the hump in the hood are reminiscent of other Ferrari models. Some work is also being done on the aerodynamics, thanks to vortex generators (sounds great). Star Wars, but these are small flaps) and an extendable rear spoiler with different settings for low air resistance, medium downforce and high downforce. Modest, by Ferrari standards, but style is the main goal here and this is a fabulously seductive car.

The interior of the Ferrari Roma Spider

Inside, the brand's daring adventures in human-machine interaction continue. The main instrument cluster is a customizable 16-inch curved HD display that you can operate via touch-sensitive pads on the left and right sides of the steering wheel. The system has been cleared of all kinds of bugs since the appearance of the Roma, but still works erratically. The good old ones manettinothe dial for the driving modes, is still there – if only to show you how it could be done.

Various driving aids and their associated (dis)functionalities make an appearance in the Spider. Argh. It's a result of legal obligations that will apply from 2024, but fortunately there are shortcuts to disable the whole thing. The audio and climate control can be operated via the central screen, which also houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It works well, just like the switch for operating the gears, which resembles the open gear shift panel of classic Ferraris. The owners will be most concerned with these elements.

Ferrari's eight-cylinder is still masterful

Like all modern Ferraris, the Roma Spider does things that would have seemed like rocket science in a bygone era. The V8 is an impressive achievement in itself, but it is still evolving. Compared to the coupe, the 3.9-liter engine now has new camshafts and an improved catalytic converter and particulate filter. The revised exhaust now has an oval flap instead of a traditional muffler, and the valves on the intake and exhaust open more aggressively. Some work has also been done on heat efficiency, but above all it sounds more inspired than ever before.

The hardware and software are perfectly matched. Variable boost management regulates the torque supply to exactly match the gear you are in, and the car continues to pound even in sixth and seventh gear. The response to the accelerator pedal is of the 'immediate' type and you hardly get the suspension out of shape.

As usual, the driving modes include Wet, Comfort, Sport, Race and ESC Off. They are supported by the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer (which sends braking pressure to the wheel that needs it most and only works in Race mode), in addition to the normal stability system and a new version (6.0) of the Side Slip Control drift assist. Turn everything off and it is as cheerfully obstinate as you would expect from a rear-wheel drive car with over 600 hp, but more fun than scary at the limit.

The gearbox is derived from the eight-speed automatic transmission of the SF90 Stradale. It has been improved in every respect – the longer ratios for seventh and eighth gears are not only good for fuel consumption and emissions, but also give the Spider a character more in keeping with its GT status.

Greater bandwidth than the Coupé

The steering is linear and less frenetic than on other Ferraris, and the suspension and damping are tuned smoothly and compliantly. While it may even feel quite soft at first, body control is great, and the Spider is always interactive and entertaining. Fairly subtle changes to the suspension have resulted in a car with a more impressive bandwidth than the Coupé.

The braking system uses 390 millimeter large discs at the front; A little more feeling in the initial response of the pedal would have been welcome in our opinion. Our car was sitting on Bridgestones made especially for it, and this is another Ferrari whose character can change quite a bit with the type of rubber you put it on. It probably feels more pointed on Michelins.

This is truly a Ferrari for all seasons. Removing the roof has added another dimension, without any disadvantages. But no, it is certainly not cheap – with a price of over 3 tons (2.5 in Belgium) it is almost 33 grand more expensive than the Coupé.

Specifications of the Ferrari Roma Spider (2024)

Engine

3,855 cc

V8 biturbo

620 hp @ 5,750 rpm

760 Nm @ 3,000 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.4 s

top 320 km/h

Consumption (average)

11.2 l/100 km

255g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,656×1,974x

1,306 mm (lxwxh)

2,670 mm (wheelbase)

1,556 kg

80 l (petrol)

255 l (luggage)

Prices

€311,151 (NL)

€246,389 (B)