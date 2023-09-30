The elegance of the shapes, the refinement of the volumes, the sportiness and performance. Ferrari Roma Spider it represents the perfect balance between the stylistic language of a car which in coupé configuration had impressed with its elegance, so much so as to define it as the maximum expression of the new Dolce Vita and the pursuit of performance which remains the true face of the Cavallino. Added to this is the canvas roof, they return to the range over 50 years after the last car of this type. He was the one who told us about the genesis of the design of the Ferrari Roma Spider Flavio ManzoniHead of the Maranello Style Centre, in an exclusive interview given to FormulaPassion on the occasion of the preview road test of the new soft top model powered by the V8.

How the new Cavallino Spider was born

At the debut Ferrari Roma was defined as a Formula 1 in evening dress, now with the Spider you can touch it and speed almost like in a single-seater. What challenges did you face bringing back the canvas roof?

“The first challenge was to try to preserve the spirit with which this machine was born. This concept of beauty, purity and elegance. When you see her passing on the street you realize this volume, this sort of speed form, so sensual. With proportions that had to be perfect. Even on the Ferrari Roma Spider we had to keep these characteristics intact, a fastback silhouette and a low tail. This is the true stylistic feature of Ferrari Roma, which gives it this elegance. So you can imagine what it meant to incorporate the kinematics of a canvas roof, the trunk and above all the active spoiler in a rather compact rear shape.”

The canvas roof and interior of the Ferrari Roma Spider

A canvas roof that once again recalls the fascinating models of the past.

“There have been many masterpieces in Ferrari history, characterized by this architecture with the soft top. It is a type of roof that we have not used for many years. There are often various reasons why one solution is chosen rather than another, in this case it seemed to us that the canvas roof fit perfectly with the philosophy of the Ferrari Roma Spider. For elegance but above all to preserve that compact appearance that characterizes this model.”

An elegance that we also find in the interiors

“The passenger compartment is another important chapter of this car. The interiors have a particular characteristic, it almost seems to contradict the purity of the exteriors because it is very sporty, it is characterized by this double cockpit setting, with an effect that with two areas envelops the driver and passenger but also those who sit in the back. However, we liked this apparent contradiction, because we wanted to give an idea of ​​the dynamism and performance that Roma can offer.”

Ferrari Roma Spider and its elegance

In 13.5 seconds and a half the roof can be opened but with the soft top closed, the Roma Spider is an elegant sports car in all respects. How did you stylistically coexist these two souls?

“The two configurations certainly have two different problems. With the roof closed there was the need to resolve this continuity of shapes, which is not trivial, because Spiders often have a three-volume effect and we wanted to maintain this fastback appearance. With the roof also open, it was very important to formally resolve the solution of the hat rack, for example, with two fins that partly recall the Monza. They are important not only from an aerodynamic point of view but also from a volume balance point of view. In the three-quarter view they also have perfect continuity with the descending trend of the tail.”

What if you had to define the Ferrari Roma Spider with three adjectives?

“I would define it as refined, sensual and intriguing.”