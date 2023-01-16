The Tailor Made department of Maranello has given life to some of the most fascinating one-of-a-kind models in the world and also in this case the Prancing Horse brand has not denied itself by creating an example of Ferrari Rome one of a kind to celebrate a special anniversary: ​​30 years of the Modena car manufacturer in China. The Motor Valley brand collaborated with the designer Jiang Qiong’er giving life to a version of the 2+ coupé that fully embodies the DNA of the Dragon, with attention to detail, handcrafted elements and elegance.

The special Ferrari Roma created for three decades of activity on the Chinese market is embellished with a Sanusilver Matte livery, furrowed by a central stripe that crosses the car longitudinally, a stripe in Glossy magma red which pays homage to the most representative color for China. A chromatic choice that also returns in other elements of this Rome, such as for the finish of the miniskirts and diffuser or for the interiors, all homages to the Ming dynasty. Once inside the passenger compartment, you notice several distinctive elements, such as the carbon fiber door sill or the red ignition key with Boluo d’oro lacquer, made with this ancient Chinese technique which represents a further tribute to oriental culture. Inside you can also find a plaque with the wording “30” which recalls the special anniversary for which this Ferrari Roma was born. Next to red, therefore, we find gold, another color that recalls the Chinese tradition, symbolizing luck and well-being.

Combined with the Ferrari Roma then there are a set of accessories, including a box for gypsies in ebony wood, a box with four aroma diffusers, one for each season, a tea set made with bamboo and finally a set of cashmere sheets. The Maranello house did not specify whether this specimen was made for a lucky and wealthy owner or whether the car was simply designed as a one-off show car.