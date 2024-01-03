2023 of this Ferrari Rome it closed with a bang. In the true sense of the word: last December 31st an example of the coupé from the Maranello company was involved in a heavy road accident, without too serious consequences for the driver unlike what happened to the car itself. The setting was that of a motorway near Warwick, England, and the scenery was that of wet asphalt probably fatal.

The dynamics of the accident

In fact, it seems that the Ferrari Roma in question had just speeded past an off-duty police officer on a damp road when suddenly the driver lost control: the result of the skid is clearly visible from the images, the car was catapulted off the road and ended its run in a grove of trees along the M40 in a southerly direction. As mentioned, the consequences for the driver were not particularly serious: we are only talking about minor injuries. Fortunately, no damage was caused to other people as no other cars were involved.

Significant damage

Things went much worse for the Ferrari Roma: both the front and side curtain airbags were in fact activated at the moment of impact, which was strong enough to shatter the rear window. Despite the front was clearly the one that emerged most badly damaged from the accident, as can be seen from the condition of the bonnet and the sub-chassis, it should be noted that also the trunk at the rear it suffered some significant damage.

