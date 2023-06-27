One year ago the last victory

The Red Bull Ring is the last circuit that has recorded a win Ferrari in the past season. On the hills of Styria, despite a problem with the accelerator in the final laps, Charles Leclerc managed to crown a dominating Sunday while Max Verstappen and Red Bull were prey to problems in terms of tire degradation resulting from a ‘wrong’ set-up in a weekend which, like this year, included the ‘Sprint’ on Saturday, thus not giving the teams the necessary time to ‘notice’ any errors in terms of set-up.

The victory at Red Bull followed another success in the second home garden of the Anglo-Austrian team, Silverstone, a ‘double’ that made the fans of the Red Bull dream, then no longer able to get on the top step of the podium in the rest of the season. A goal, victory, which in 2023 has never been within the reach of the team led by the new team principal Frederic Vasseurwho has so far celebrated two third places in the first ‘Sprint’ weekend of Baku in Azerbaijan.

Filming day at Fiorano

After the Barcelona debacle in Canada, Ferrari has been very competitive and the goal of the men in red is to demonstrate that the performance was not simply linked to the characteristics of the Montreal circuit. In Austria at the Red Bull Ring the second sector presents three downforce curves where on paper the SF-23 should suffer considering what happened in Barcelona.

To try not to succumb at that point of the Austrian track and more generally at Silverstone the following week where the SF-23 seen in action so far seems destined for a very difficult weekend, as reported by today’s edition of Sports Courier today Ferrari will support a filming day at Fiorano: “The aim is to shoot promotional videos, but every real kilometer can be useful and this time it should be used to try a new fund“. A session on the track to accelerate on a development resulting from the new direction taken in Barcelona with the new bellies, fundamental updates to evaluate performance and definitively direct the project for 2024.