Ferrari, a 2024 to get back on top

In this month with the engines off, the Ferrari she was careful not to make bold statements regarding her expectations for the new year. La Rossa is fully aware of the difficulty of the task of approaching Red Bull and is therefore working in the factory on the weak points of the SF-23, the only car capable of stealing a GP from the Anglo-Austrian team's en plein.

And if Frederic Vasseur talked about single-seaters “95% new”Carlos Sainz wanted to set “at least two victories” as a minimum goal for the new year. Clearly the rival teams will not stand by and watch and, in addition to Red Bull's progress, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren also hope to draw the wild card and close the gap to Max Verstappen's car.

Turrini: what the Rossa is missing

In a recent speech to Sky Sportsthe well-known journalist Leo Turrini, always well informed on the events in Maranello, he explained that the Prancing Horse engineers are working “about the balance between power and grip“, while more generally the team is focusing ontire wear. Turrini explained: “Ferrari has had this unknown since the Punic Warsit's been years and years since the Rossa hasn't been able to find a way not to send her shoes to the canvas too quickly.”

Other areas are also under the magnifying glass, such as “suspension and weight distribution”.

The renewals of Leclerc and Sainz

In the second part of 2023, asked about the contract expiring at the end of 2024, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz they had explained that the discussions would take place during the winter break, calmly. Frederic Vasseur had gone so far as to indicate that the negotiations would be concluded “by Christmas”, but this was not the case.

Turrini provided his perspective: “There is this question left unresolved. Neither Leclerc nor Sainz have so far placed their precious autograph on the extension of the contract expiring in 12 months. Vasseur said in the press meeting: 'We are not ready yet'. I expect a signal to arrive before the new championship, because it would be destabilizing for Ferrari to go to Bahrain with 2 drivers expiring. Neither Leclerc nor Sainz are two yoghurts, so I hope that this blessed signature from both of us arrives in the next few weeks.”