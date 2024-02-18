Dreams of the 'Drake'

“I am someone who dreamed of being Enzo Ferrari”. This is one of the many phrases that contain the philosophy and desires of the one who Enzo Ferrari it really was, and that thanks to him one of the most famous car manufacturers in the world came to life, made even more famous by the successes achieved in the world of competitions, Formula 1 first and foremost.

The 'Drake', the 'Great Old Man' or the 'Commendatore', as Niki Lauda continually called him for one of the many honors he received throughout his life. There are numerous nicknames that encapsulate the personality of a pilot first and then an entrepreneur, who passed away in 1988 at the age of 90. A man who was able to rejoice in his achievements while always maintaining a tough and difficult character to fully interpret, also due to the many sorrows he experienced such as the death of his son Dino or the many drivers who lost their lives at the wheel of his cars.

A racing driver, a team principal, a visionary – and above all, a dreamer. The legacy of racing excellence started with him. 126 years since Enzo Ferrari's birth, we honor him not only as our founder but as the very origin of our racing DNA.#RememberingEnzo #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/sqHy9JPDXm — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 18, 2024

The fact remains that today, February 18, 2024 (even though in the registry office he was officially born on 20 February 1898 in Modena), Scuderia Ferrari, like the entire company, wanted to once again pay tribute to its founder, born 126 years ago: “A driver, a team principal, a visionary and above all a dreamer. The legacy of racing excellence began with him. 126 years after the birth of Enzo Ferrari, we honor him not only as our founder, but as the very origin of our sporting DNA.”

A legend for all those who have developed their passion for four wheels also thanks to his cars or single-seaters, always red and designed in the small Emilian town of Maranello, where the Prancing Horse dominates. A symbol donated to Ferrari after a victory in Ravenna by the parents of another emblem, this time of the Italian aviation, such as Major Francesco Baracca, who had it as an emblem on his planes: “Ferrari, why don't you put my son's Prancing Horse on your cars? – asked Baracca's mother during the awards ceremony – it will bring her luck.”