Seeing how sharp last year’s car was, there are few who would bet on a revolutionary Ferrari compared to the previous model, but with the brand of The Prancing Horse you never know. In an event staged in Fiorano, the private circuit of the brand, in Maranello, the ‘Scuderia’ presented this Tuesday morning the car with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz should be able to measure themselves in short with Red Bull and Mercedes, who start with the favorites tag.

At first glance, the SF23 does not present major changes compared to its predecessor, an understandable circumstance if we look at the stability of the regulation, which has already been a year after the shock it experienced in 2022. And also, the fact that the F1- 75 was able to accumulate four wins and 12 pole position more than any other car on the grid. The first impression is that it is an evolution, with some modifications (front suspension and nose), and with the refinement of the aerodynamic part. Thus, the most logical thing was to maintain the base and strengthen it, to avoid triggers like those that undermined the options of Leclerc and Sainz last year. Apart from the technical aspects of this new SF23, the Italian troops are forced to take a step forward in the strategic question, another of the weak points of the structure. It will be necessary to see, in any case, the effect that the irruption of Fred Vasseur has on the group dynamics, the executive who arrives from Alfa Romeo to replace Mattia Binotto as director.

“It is one of the most special days I have lived as a pilot. We are as prepared as we can be. We have even done a test here, with an old car (2021)”, Sainz acknowledged, shortly before giving his first three laps behind the wheel of the SF23, in one of the days that the regulations allow to complete, outside of the official tests, to cover the promotional needs of each team.

“We have done a lot of work on the simulator. Last year was a step forward compared to previous years, finishing second, both in the drivers’ and constructors’ championships. Now, the objective is to win”, assured Leclerc, the first to release the car, before 500 typhosi who gathered in the stands of the track. “You can feel the responsibility. The engine is frozen, so we could only touch it for reliability, which, as everyone knows, was an area where we weren’t as good as we would have liked,” Vasseur summed up.

