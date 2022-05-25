The arrival of the Circus in the Principality just seven days after the event that sanctioned the change of leadership of both of the World Championships is the ideal situation for fans, eager to know the direction that the championship will take as the season approaches. summer. The controversial Monaco Grand Prix is ​​known for offering a show that is as top-level in qualifying as it is monotonous in the race, but the peculiarities of the Monegasque event increase the variables capable of affecting the balance of power in the Côte d’Azur toboggan. The atypical nature of the track is such as to place great emphasis on the interpretation of both the drivers and the teams, going beyond the simple characteristics of the single-seaters and making the drafting of a prediction reductive based exclusively on the cars that have proved more agile since the beginning of the season. in the slow.

First, in Montecarlo the cars work in radically different conditions from the rest of the season, as well as the design objectives. Bumps, curbs and low-speed traction require softer adjustments to the internal suspension elements, on single-seaters designed instead to be trimmed with a high level of rigidity of the suspension assembly to generate maximum downforce from the bottom. Great importance is therefore attributed to the flexibility of each car, to be understood as the ability to offer a wide range of possible adjustments and to work effectively even with a set-up far from those traditionally used. Also not to be overlooked is how often the teams bring to Monaco revised suspensions in the external arms to ensure greater steering angles in corners such as Loews and Rascasse. Finally, the ability of the teams to foresee the enormous evolution of the track over the weekend, with the opening of the streets to city traffic in the evening, is fundamental, an aspect to be taken into consideration in the set-up resolution.

There are also anomalies on the tire front. For the first time since the beginning of the season Pirelli brings the triptych of softer compounds of the entire range, namely the C3, C4 and C5, the latter used only in Melbourne. The unusual parameters prescribed by the Italian company for tire management should also be highlighted. The End of Straight camber angles, thus referring to the riding conditions at maximum speed, are -3.50 ° at the front against the -3.25 ° of Barcelona, ​​but it is above all at the rear where the differences stand out, with a transition from -1.75 ° in force in Spain at well -2.50 °. To further underline the atypical working conditions of the cars, the static inflation pressures drop to 21.0 psi at the front, while they appear even lower at the rear, with a value of 17.0 psi against the average in the order of 20.0 psi. Since Pirelli prescribes static pressures so that, with the car in motion, a certain stabilized pressure is reached, the choice of low values ​​at the rear shows how high the pressure increase is in motion and therefore how much it is stressed in Monaco. the rear axle.

In spite of the single stop and the scarce wear expected in the race, the strategy will be fundamental. Given the difficulty of putting the tires in temperature, thanks to the low-grip asphalt and the reduced travel speeds, the anticipation of the stop to gain positions through the undercut rarely proves to be profitable. The overcut is decidedly more rewarding, lengthening the first stint to take advantage of the hot tire and possibly to increase the chances of benefiting from a stop under the Safety Car regime. The dilemma for the teams will therefore be the choice of tire at the startif it is harder to delay the stop or softer to try to gain positions with the sprint at the start.

The Monegasque track is classified by the technicians Brembo with a severity of 3 out of 5 for the braking system. The riders use the brakes on nine occasions during the lap, for a usage time of 21% and a cumulative load exerted on the pedal in the race of 73 tons. Low travel speeds complicate heat evacuation, making system cooling a critical aspect and inducing teams to adopt maximum cooling configurations for calipers and discs. In the past there have been episodes of partial evaporation of the liquid in the hydraulic circuit, with a progressive and dangerous lengthening of the pedal travel, a phenomenon that prematurely put an end to Charles Leclerc’s race in Alfa-Sauber in 2018. The most demanding braking remains that of Sainte Devote, with a speed delta between 280 and 110 km / h and a deceleration peak of 4.3 g.

In light of the technical picture outlined by the Monegasque roads, it is possible to draw some considerations on the hopes of the individual teams, net of the surprises of a weather that promises rain for most of the weekend.

Red Bull

The leaders of the standings have shown that they are able to send the tires up to temperature more easily than their direct rivals, a crucial aspect on a low-grip asphalt and where low travel speeds limit the vertical energy transferred to the tires. As early as 2021, roof warming was crucial in Munichsending Mercedes into a severe crisis, and is expected to be even more relevant in the 2022 edition, which sees the temperature of the front tire warmers lowered from 100 to 70 ° C.

The RB18 also appeared improved in the low-mileage sections that were more limiting at the rear, thanks also to the drastic lightening of the car, although it does not yet seem to have reached the levels of F1-75. Finally, Monte Carlo is the only race, together with Mexico, where the teams adopt the configurations of maximum downforce ever. In 2021, Red Bull has shown that it has a higher maximum load potential than Mercedes, which is why it will be interesting to assess where it will stand in 2022 compared to direct competition.

On the other hand, Milton Keynes’ single-seater will not be able to express one of its best qualities, namely the speed points on the straight. The RB18 is also a car that tends to best express its potential in the race, with some difficulties in stabilizing the tire pressures on the flying lap. In Monte Carlo, consistency on race pace can hardly subvert the outcome of a less than excellent qualifying and this will be one of the aspects on which Christian Horner’s technicians will focus most.

Ferrari

On paper, the F1-75 is the single-seater closest to the streets of the Principality. The Rossa denotes an intrinsic agility in the slow and in the traction phases, to be attributed both to the mechanics of the suspension and to the power supply strategies of the power unit. The advantage on this front over Red Bull was reduced during the season, to the point of suffering in the direct confrontation in the tortuous second sector of Miami. However, it should be noted that in Florida the Scuderia had adopted compromise arrangements, with a balance shifted to the front to favor traveling in the fast, sacrificing the stability of the rear in the slower section. In Barcelona, ​​thanks to the new package of updates, the F1-75 returned to a better overall balance, expressing the best times in the tortuous third sector. In Monaco, the compromises on balance are also less marked, which is why it is reasonable to expect a Ferrari that will be able to make the most of the stability of its rear axle.

In Monte Carlo we also expect a better competitiveness from Sainz, who, thanks also to the typical set-up of the Monegasque weekend, has often found himself at ease in the streets of the Principality. For the Cavallino team the biggest unknown comes from the temperature setting of the front tires, which as anticipated will be even more critical than in past seasons. In the first part of the season, the Red team expressed some gaps in this area, which could be amplified in the event of a weekend characterized by rain and low temperatures.

Mercedes

“Monaco is a race unto itself. What we saw in Barcelona is not necessarily relevant, so much so that I think Mercedes will be part of the fight in Monte Carlobecause it’s a car that has load and traction, so I wouldn’t be surprised if George or Lewis could do a good race in a citizen like Monte Carlo ”. So said Mattia Binotto after the Spanish Grand Prix, predicting the Silver Arrows fighting for victory in Monaco. The chronometric measurements and the observations on the runway in the tortuous third sector of Barcelona highlighted a W13 in difficulty in traction and with a dancing rear end. However, it cannot be ruled out that the behavior of Brackley’s car could be corrected in Monaco, with a balance less aimed at compromising with the front than it was in Spain. Already in Catalonia Russell managed to grab a second row in qualifying, a result that could be confirmed or improved in the Principality, with the difference of a greater chance of defense in the race.

Alfa Romeo

The Swiss team could be the real surprise in Monaco. Such a scenario could generate some perplexity, since the C42, although an excellent fourth force at the moment, still appears far from the top of the class. However, it should be noted that in both Miami and Barcelona Alfa Romeo was among the fastest single-seaters in the low-mileage corners.

Bottas also manages to express himself at his best with understeering structures and already in 2021 in Montecarlo he fared significantly better than his teammate and hepta-world champion. Could Alfa therefore surprise and place itself in one of the first three rows of the grid? A difficult hypothesis, but already in 2021 Ferrari, even with an important average gap from Mercedes and Red Bull, proved to be the reference point in Monaco.